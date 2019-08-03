Have you seen these latest pics of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria?

bollywood

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 20:04 IST

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were once again seen outside the Dharma Productions office in Khar on Friday night. The real-life couple will soon be seen on the big screen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Alia was seen in a colourful tie-dye top and white pants. Ranbir was seen in a grey sweatshirt and gave a rare smile and a wave to the photographers.

Several celebs were seen at a Mumbai restaurant on Friday evening. Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora, Kanika Kapoor, Shamita Shetty were all spotted outside restaurant Dirty Buns. They were joined by Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Student of the Year actor Tara Sutaria. Malaika was seen in a chequered pant suit while Amrita kept things casual in her black T-shirt and black jeans combo. Kanika was seen in a floral dress and Shamita wore a black dress with red heels. Ibrahim turned up in a simple black T-shirt and Tara brought the glamour with her white tube top and white pants combo.

Ali Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Dharma office.

Actors such as Taapsee Pannu, Ananya Pandey, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were all seen at the airport. Taapsee was seen in a green kurta, Ananya was seen in a grey sweatshirt, Shahid, too, wore a grey sweatshirt and Ishaan was seen in a black jacket.

Taapsee was later seen with her Mission Mangal co-stars in Mumbai, promoting their film. Vidya Balan wore a golden saree with blue blouse and Taapsee matched the colour theme with her own saree and chunky yellow flower earrings. They were joined by Akshay Kumar, who was seen in a cream-coloured sweater and blue and white jacket on top.

Check out more celebs pics:

Vidya Balan and Taapsee at Mission Mangal promotions.

Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu.

Shilpa Shetty with her mother and husband at a movie theatre.

Kunal Kemmu and Vicky Kaushal at the airport.

Ananya Pandey and Taapsee Pannu at the airport.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor at a party and at a dubbing studio, respectively.

Tara Sutaria with a friend.

Shamita Shetty and Kanika Kapoor at a party.

Amrita Arora with husband and sister Malaika Arora.

Shahid Kapoor and his brother Ishaan Khatter.

