Have you seen these latest pics of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter?

Basking in the success of his latest film Kabir Singh, actor Shahid Kapoor was spotted outside his home in Mumbai on Monday. Flashing a bright smile at the photographers, Shahid also gave them a big thumbs up. He was seen dressed in grey sweats and wearing a blue hairband.

His wife Mira Rajput was also seen out and about Mumbai. She wore a blue and white off-shoulder top on black pants and was carrying her usual, large red bag. Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter is also back in Mumbai after his vacation with friends. He was seen outside a restaurant with actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi of Gully Boy. The two actors have become good friends and are always seen giving shout outs to each other on social media.

Television personality Malaika Arora was spotted again at her gym in a new workout outfit. She was seen in a white top and shorts and pink sneakers. She was later seen at a salon in a black polka dot dress. Also seen were actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Dastur at restaurant Kitchen Garden.

Actor Hrthik Roshan’s sons Hrehaan and Hridaan were seen with their mother and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan at PVR Juhu. The family was most likely there to catch his movie Super 30 and producer Ekta Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim were also seen there. Ibrahim was seen playing cricket with his friends in a building compound on Monday evening.

Actor Kriti Kharbanda was seen at the Mumbai airport in a yellow top and white pants and actor Angad Bedi was seen outside a salon. He appeared to be flaunting a new look, perhaps from his upcoming film with Janhvi Kapoor, Kargil Girl. Check out more celebrity pics here:

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 21:50 IST