Have you seen these latest pics of Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday?

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is back in Mumbai after graduating from her high school in London. She was spotted at a clinic in Mumbai by the paparazzi on Wednesday evening. Suhana was seen stepping out of her car in a black T-shirt, grey sweatpants and a pair of flip flops.

She was joined by both her parents, Shah Rukh and Gauri at the graduation. The actor shared pictures with his daughter on Instagram, wishing her good luck for the future.

Suhana’s friend and actor Ananya Panday was also clicked at the Mumbai airport. She was seen in a pink T-shirt and distressed denim, carrying a neck pillow for her journey. She made her debut with Student of the Year 2 and will now be seen in Pati Patni aur Woh remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan.

Actor Sunny Leone was also spotted with her daughter Nisha. Sunny encouraged her daughter to wave to the photographers and Nisha gave them a big smile. Taapsee Pannu was seen escaping the Mumbai rains and Kartik was also seen playing with a football.

Actors Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh promoted their film Arjun Patiala and Hrithik Roshan was seen promoting his film Super 30. His co-star from the film, Mrunal Thakur was seen at the trailer launch of her other film, Batla House.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 20:59 IST