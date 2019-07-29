Have you seen these pics of Aamir Khan with family, Sushmita Sen with boyfriend at airport?

bollywood

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 21:05 IST

Actor Aamir Khan, who was in London with his wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao and son Azad, returned to Mumbai on Monday morning. The family was spotted at the Mumbai airport as the couple smiled for the cameras but Azad shied away.

Aamir was sporting a thick beard and moustache. He wore a maroon T-shirt, black pants and a hat and was seen carrying a pillow. Kiran was seen in a grey graphic T-shirt and black jeans. Azad, too, was holding a tiny pillow and was seen in a maroon T-shirt as well with blue jeans.

Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan at the airport.

Also spotted at the airport was actor and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen with her boyfriend and model Rohman Shawl. They were seen holding hands as they walked out of the airport. Sushmita was dressed head-to-toe in black and Rohman was seen in a white T-shirt and black pants. Actor Katrina Kaif was seen in an all-black outfit and actor Lara Dutta was seen with her daughter at the airport. Actor Alia Bhatt was also seen at a private airport by the paparazzi. She was seen dressed in blue sweats.

Actor Ishaan Khatter was spotted at his favourite restaurant in a pair of yellow short and a black jacket. His sister-in-law Mira Rajput was seen in Bandra in a black top and blue pants. Actor Anushka Sharma was also spotted at a shoot by the paparazzi. She looked stunning in her blue dress with thigh-high slit.

Reality show judge Malaika Arora was seen at a restaurant with her sister Amrita. Both of them were dressed in white top-blue pants combo. Check out more celeb pics:

Malaika and Amrita Arora at a restaurant.

Ishaan Khatter at a restaurant, Mira Rajput in Bandra.

Anushka Sharma at an ad shoot.

Sonakshi Sinha at the promotions of Khandani Shafakhana and at the airport.

Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen at the airport.

Sunny Leone with her son and Alia Bhatt at the airport.

Khushi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria at a Mumbai restaurant.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 21:05 IST