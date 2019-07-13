Homi Adajania thanks Irrfan Khan post Angrezi Medium wrap-up, says, ‘you are incredible’

The wait to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen is getting shorter as director Homi Adajania announced the wrap of Angrezi Medium with a flattering post for the actor and the film’s crew! Homi posted a heart-warming picture with the 52-year old actor who is seen resting on his director’s shoulder.

“Irrfan Khan, you are incredible ... and you’re a decent actor as well. I love you more than I know how to say,” Homi wrote on Instagram. He also added how badly he wanted to make this film and how the journey turned out to be a roller coaster for him.

“I wanted to do this film knowing it would be against the odds. I wanted to do it for all the wrong reasons to make a film but they just seemed so right and still do. It’s been an emotional roller coaster more than anything else and I know how hard it’s been for everyone,” he added in the post.

The post continued, “Thank you to my crew and cast for not letting the odds stack up against us. I truly believe that our collective positivity and celebration of life allowed us this. Regardless of this film’s fate, it’s shown me a lighter way of being and I’ll always cherish this.”

Homi’s feelings got thumbs up from other Bollywood celebrities including actor Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekha, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who showered their love in the comments section.

Irrfan’s upcoming release marks his comeback to the celluloid world, post a brief break he took while seeking treatment for a neuroendocrine tumour in London. The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, went on floors in Udaipur on April 5.

Kareena will play a cop in the film while Radhika will play Irrfan’s daughter who, reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia. Irrfan had earlier shared a picture on his Twitter handle from the sets of the film, where he introduced his character Champak, who is a sweet shop owner.

Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan’s brother and cousin, respectively, in the film. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other. Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit film Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. On April 3, through Twitter, he thanked everyone for their affection and support. He was last seen in Karwaan alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan. As his upcoming projects, Irrfan will also be seen in ‘Good News’ alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 10:31 IST