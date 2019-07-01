Hrithik Roshan dances to Lollipop Laagelu with his Super 30 co-stars, screams ‘Garda uda diye’. Watch video

Actor Hrithik Roshan shared an endearing new video on Twitter on Monday, kicking off the week with a tonne of fun. In the video, he is seen dancing with his co-stars from upcoming film Super 30 to some hit Bhojpuri songs.

“A very different side of super 30 class. I really enjoyed my young co-actors who are from diverse backgrounds and most of them are facing the camera for the first time,” he wrote in his tweet. The video, shot at night at shoot location, shows him tearing apart the dance floor as he dances to superhit song Lollipop Laagelu. Around him, a bunch of young kids dance with a lot of energy, clearly having a lot of fun.

Hrithik mixes his Bihari dance steps with his classic moves from songs like Main Aisa Kyu Hoon. At the end, he screams “Garda uda diye (We shook the ground).”

Super 30 stars Hrithik as real life Bihari tutor Anand Kumar. It tells his journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children. Anand is a Patna-based mathematician and founder of the Super 30 educational programme who trained Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants crack the entrance exam to the prestigious institute.

Hrithik recently shared a still from the film which showed him selling papads by the roadside. In the caption, he reveals why selling papad was an integral part of the character’s journey. “The papad selling phase of Anand Kumar’s journey is an important one as it was cathartic and became the genesis of all that he did later on in his life,” he captioned the post.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the upcoming biopic is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2019. Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. The film will hit the theatres on July 12, this year.

