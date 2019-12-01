Hrithik Roshan on paparazzi: ‘My kids have no issues, they know that photogs are just doing their job’

bollywood

Like any other Bollywood star kid, Hrithik Roshan’s two sons — Hridhaan and Hrehaan — are being raised in the public eye. And given the rise of the paparazzi culture in India, where photos of star kids are now circulated all over the internet, it sometimes gets quite uncomfortable for the children.

So, how does father Hrithik react to this intrusion of privacy? “I’ve had a chat with my kids about it, so that they know that the photogs are just doing their job. There have been no issues so far with my boys, so I have no complaints. But I can only speak for myself,” replies the actor.

On the work front, Hrithik has had a great year. His two films, Super 30 and War, have been successful at the box office. 2019 is also a year which saw the actor, who mostly does one film a year in the past few years — Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Agneepath (2012), Krrish 3 (2013) Bang Bang! (2014), Mohenjo Daro (2016) and Kaabil (2017), have two releases. In fact, in 2018, Hrithik had no releases, but the actor’s career has gained momentum in 2019. “Two films from July to now is super fast pace (laughs). I will never do a film just for the heck of it. I don’t think my fans will like that, too. I put my heart and soul into anything that I work on, so I don’t rush,” he says.

The 45-year-old has been a choosy actor. So, does he not believe in competition? “I have always believed in striving to be the best version of oneself,” he replies, adding, “It is never about whether I’m better than someone else or not. It has always been about whether I’m working towards being the best version of myself.”

