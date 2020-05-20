Hrithik Roshan’s fan asks if the Bengaluru ‘earthquake’ was him calling aliens by mistake, actor says ‘wasn’t a mistake. It’s time’

bollywood

Updated: May 20, 2020 18:24 IST

A mysterious ‘boom’ echoed in parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon, sparking some panic and speculation of an earthquake. A fan tweeted to Hrithik Roshan, sharing a gif of the lovable alien Jaadu from Koi Mil Gaya, and asked, “Hey @iHrithik, is that you who called #Aliens by mistake again? #earthquake.”

“Wasn’t a mistake. It’s time,” Hrithik replied. The fan was referring to the scene from Koi Mil Gaya, in which Rohit (played by Hrithik) accidentally called aliens on earth while playing with a communication device invented by his late father. Upon the aliens’ arrival, the ground started to shake and loud sounds were heard in the town.

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, meanwhile, has ruled out the possibility of an earthquake and said that no seismic activity was detected in any of the monitoring centres in the state.

Wasn’t a mistake . It’s time . https://t.co/AjibtJ3wHI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2020

Earlier this month, Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan shared stills from Koi Mil Gaya, featuring him and Jaadu. “#Dear Jadu,we all miss you, we need you... please come back,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

In an Instagram post in 2018, Hrithik credited Koi Mil Gaya for helping him find a ‘newfound strength’. He wrote, “Koi mil gaya gave birth to Krrish, and in a weird way playing Rohit gave birth to a newfound strength in myself. Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went thru as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that “is” was simply meant to be. He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses. And that being ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage.”

Currently, Hrithik is self-isolating with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan at his apartment in Mumbai. He has been actively involved in ameliorating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, by providing masks and sanitisers to frontline workers in Mumbai.

