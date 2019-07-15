Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 leaked online by Tamilrockers

Joining a long list of films that have become victims of piracy, Hrithik Roshan’s latest offering Super 30, was also leaked online, reports suggested. An Indian Express report said Super 30 was leaked on TamilRockers. Apart from Super 30, Article 15, Oh Baby and Kabir Singh were leaked on the platform, it added.

Starring Hrithik in the lead role of Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30 hit theatres on July 12. Anand, under his initiative Super 30, picks and trains 30 under privileged students for IIT JEE. He also pays for their expenses.

Talking about the film, Hrithik recently told Hindustan Times, “When I heard the script for the first time, it was a beautiful experience for me. I was extremely touched by it and it took me into a different world. Right from the first dialogue of Anand (Kumar; the protagonist), I could see myself doing the film and saying those lines. That character on paper was an extension of myself. I could see him in my head. All that was left now was to manifest that vision physically. And that became quite easy, actually. As for feeling anxious about how the film will be received, that is something every person involved in the filmmaking process will go through, even for their 100th film. But I’m also very excited, as with Super 30, I have stepped into a new territory, essaying a real life character from India’s heartland.”

Super 30 is doing impressive business at the box office and collected around Rs 45 crore in the first weekend. Hrithik shared the first teaser of his much-awaited action film with Tiger Shroff, War on Monday. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 15:05 IST