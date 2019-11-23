e-paper
IFFI confuses Gulzar for Satyajit Ray on film credit, pic goes viral

While the credit for direction and the description for the 1989 film Ganashatru read fine, it carried a picture of Gulzar instead of Satyajit.

bollywood Updated: Nov 23, 2019 11:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In a major goof up, 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), mixed up the pictures of late filmmaker Satyajit Ray and lyricist Gulzar on their website. A picture of the goof up is now going viral.

In the homage section of the IFFI website, Ray’s film based on Henrik Ibsen’s play An Enemy of the People, Ganashatru is mentioned. While the credit for direction and the description for the 1989 film read fine, it carried a picture of Gulzar instead of Satyajit.

Hindustantimes

A user spotted the error and posted a screenshot online, which then went. The error has since been rectified.

The 50th International Film Festival of India, 2019 began in Goa on Wednesday. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth attended the festival on the inaugural day and also attended the opening session of Indian Panorama section. As many as 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films will be screened as part of Indian Panorama at IFFI 2019.

Amitabh also inaugurated Dada Saheb Phalke Award retrospective at the International Film Festival of India and exuded joy on turning 50 in the industry at a time when the festival is also in its golden jubilee edition. “It has been 50 years of my journey in this industry since I started in 1969 and its the 50th edition of IFFI. I compliment the government for organising this. I feel deeply humbled and honoured and want to thank the Government of India for this prestigious award,” he said. The Dada Saheb Award retrospective will honour the work of one of the most celebrated stars in the Hindi film industry.

The nine-day long IFFI is billed as one of Asia’s largest international film festivals, during which nearly 200 films from 76 countries will be screened for an over 7,000-strong contingent of delegates. The festival is jointly organised by the DFF, which functions under the aegis of the Union Information Ministry and the Goa government-run Entertainment Society of Goa.

(With IANS inputs)

