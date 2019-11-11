Inside Ambani bash: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek, Shahid Kapoor-Mira, Shah Rukh Khan make a dreamy appearance. See pics

bollywood

The party season in Bollywood is far from over even after Diwali as signalled by the latest bash thrown by the Ambanis ahead of a wedding in the family. Leading film stars were in attendance as the niece of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani and had a pre-wedding bash hosted for her ahead of her big day.

Aishwarya Rai and husband Abhishek Bachchan joined the Ambanis at the party. While Abhishek kept it stylish in a black suit, Aishwarya looked stunning in a red suit. Shahid Kapoor, too attended the party with his wife Mira Rajput. The two looked no less than a royal couple as Shahid arrived in a white sherwani and Mira in a lavender sari.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan at Ambani bash in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor at Ambani bash at Antilia. ( Varinder Chawla )

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan at Antilia. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anil Kapoor with wife Sunita Kapoor were also present at the party. Shah Rukh Khan also attended the event and was spotted in a black suit.

Shah Rukh Khan at the Ambani bash at Antilia. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anil Kapoor with wife Sunita at Ambanis’ bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

The Ambani family was also seen bonding with the guests. Anil Ambani’s wife and former actor Tina Ambani, too, was seen mingling with the guests. She was in a pink sari and sported diamond jewellery. Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal and his parents were also seen.

Isha Ambani at the bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anand Piramal at the bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Anant Ambani at the bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

The Ambanis are known for larger-than-life parties that are a hit among the film fraternity. Earlier, Aishwarya and Abhishek had performed a dance number at Isha Ambani’s sangeet. Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri had also presented a special dance performance for the first time at the lavish bash held in Udaipur. Singer Beyonce Knowles had flown to Udaipur for the grand party.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have just returned from their Italian holiday with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Abhishek currently sports a new look - with a moustache as the actor is busy shooting for his next. He has already announced his upcoming film, The Bigg Bull with Ajay Devgn. He also has Anurag Basu’s next lined up for release.

Aishwarya recently lent her voice for the Hindi version of Angelina Jolie starrer, Maleficent. She is also confirmed to be working on her next, Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyan Selvan.

