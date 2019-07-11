Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium wraps up with letter from director, pic with Radhika Madan and crew

Filmmaker Homi Adajania has shared a heartfelt message for his cast and crew as they wrapped up shooting for Angrezi Medium on Thursday. In his letter, Homi thanked them as the ‘most positive bunch of people’.

“It’s been a journey filled with uncertainty...and filled with the most positive bunch of people who were certain that everything will work out. Thank you to my tenacious crew & cast for smiling through the struggle yet laughing when the slightest chance. Angrezi Medium is our movie. Thank you all for this precious memory. It’s a wrap! #AngreziMedium #CastAndCrew #BelieveInMakingThingsBetter,” Homi shared in a message on his Instagram stories. The film stars Irrfan Khan in the lead role with Radhika Madan playing his daughter. The films also stars Kareena Kapoor in a special appearance.

The film’s hairstylist Ritika Vats also shared a picture with a whole team of women crew members, posing with Irrfan and Radhika on the sets. “It’s a wrap♥ . A lot to say but short of words... Just an emotion, and immense memories which will last forever,” she captioned the post.

Radhika shared a picture from her makeup chair on the last day of shoot. Homi also shared videos and pictures of Radhika as they shot a party scene at a club on Wednesday.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium, which starred Irrfan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles. Deepak Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan’s brother and cousin, respectively, in the film. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.The film will mark Irrfan’s comeback on the big screen, post the brief break that he took in London, seeking treatment for neuroendocrine tumour.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 16:56 IST