Is restricting comments or quitting social media a permanent solution to keep trolls at bay? Rashami Desai, Sayani Gupta, Meera Chopra and others weigh in

bollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:27 IST

Social media has been called out for its toxicity by many celebrities in the recent months, owing to which many have either quit these platforms or restricted their comment section. While it may help celebs get some peace of mind, it is a big blow for their genuine fans, as the interaction between the two have also been affected.

“I don’t think it blocking should be any problem because most of the people who are toxic are not even real. So they are not even your legitimate fans,” shares actor Dia Mirza, adding, “They’re just a paid machinery bought by someone and set up to troll you. There is no point giving credence or importance at all.”

No stranger to trolling, actor Rashami Desai says she loves to give back at them as that is important.

“Their mindset is very limited and most important thing is that they feel better by putting people down. People have no right to give gaali on someone else’s pages. I don’t even like to indulge in that and mera kucch nahi jaata , unhi ka ghaata because I block them that is the solution,” she says.

So can blocking and limiting ones account be a permanent solution to keep trolls at bay? “This cannot be a permanent solution for sure but to each their own. If the trolling gets too much what can you do but block them or leave the platform,” opines actor Shweta Tripathi.

Going on detox mode! See you on the other side..

Be well tweeps! 😎 — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) August 25, 2020

Admitting that restricting comments does hamper a celebs interaction with fans, actor Sayani Gupta agrees that cannot be the permanent solution.

“That’s exactly why we started India Against Abuse, the campaign, we are talking to platforms to sort of figure out action or solution to this. There is a lot of hate and abuse, targeted harassment, that’s exactly why we started the campaign. There are so many people who have such amazing things to say. If someone doesn’t see something right in your work, they should have the means to say but in a civil way, but not by coming on your account and doing hate speeches.”

Other than blocking and quitting social media there is another way to deal with it points actor Krushna Abhisehk.

“I don’t even read comments at all. Kuchh bhi likh dete hai. There’s a lot of trolling and it gets mentally disturbing. The whole purpose of social media was to interact with fans and that is getting defeated with people quitting or blocking. That is the reason why I have limited my posts to just my profession and I post rarely about my personal life,” he says.

@hydcitypolice @CyberCrimeshyd i would like to report all these accounts. They are talking abt gang banging, are abusive and death threatning. Unfortunately they are all @tarak9999 fanclubs. @Twitter i would request you to look into it and suspend these accounts. pic.twitter.com/7bBEz2fZHh — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Actor Meera Chopra, who has seen her share of abuse online, feels that it’s time that these nameless and faceless people are penalised by authorities so that celebrities don’t have to quit their social media accounts.

“When I was trolled by Jr NTR fans I had written an email to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar. There should be some kind of protocol in place so that there is a filter between good and bad. People are just making fake accounts to troll people. These accounts should be automatically be banned and taken off the system because they are only there to spread nonsense. The database of a social media company can do it for sure,” says Chopra.