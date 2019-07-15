Ishaan Khatter signs Ali Abbas Zafar’s film, to romance Ananya Panday

After months of speculation over his next project, actor Ishaan Khatter has reportedly signed filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s production debut and is likely to romance Ananya Pandey in the film. While Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, Ishaan entered the industry with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds and followed it up with Dhadak.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed Ishaan will work in a love story being produced by the Bharat director and added that Ananya has been finalised for the same. “Since the Maximum City-centric film is a fresh take on the romantic genre and revolves around young people, Ali was keen to cast actors who are a big draw with youngsters. Both Ishaan and Ananya have impressed with their first films but have not worked together so it’s a new jodi as well,” it quoted a source as saying.

“He(Ali) feels this is the best subject and genre for him to turn producer. Being a writer himself, he has been involved throughout the scripting process,” the source added.

Ishaan was last seen opposite late actor Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak and recent reports claimed that Neerja director Ram Madhvani has roped in Shahid Kapoor and his half-brother Ishaan for an action-adventure film. This is yet to be conformed.

In late June, reports surfaced that claimed Ishaan having walked out of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Netflix adaptation of Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children, citing creative differences. No official announcement was made about Ishaan’s involvement in the project. Earlier, Ishaan was also said to have bagged Mira Nair’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy.

Ananya, on the other hand, has Pati Patni Aur Woh in her kitty where she will star alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

