Judgemental Hai Kya motion poster: Rajkummar Rao wields a knife as he warns against trusting anyone

Even as the first song of the film continues to be a hit with the audience, makers of Judgemental Hai Kya released a fresh motion poster of the film, teasing fans with Rajkummar Rao in the new video.

Rajkummar holds a knife as the poster moves into a full picture and challenging us ‘she is driving me mental, go ahead be judgemental’.

The film has been directed by Prakash Kovalamudi.

Judgemetal Hai Kya is based on a murder and how a young man Keshav, played by Rajkummar Rao, is involved in it. The film also features Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur among others. It is slated to hit theatres on July 26.

The film is attracting a number of controversies - earlier it was a clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 and now, Kangana Ranaut’s spat with a journalist has left the guild of entertainment journalists announcing a ban on her. Producer Ekta Kapoor has later apologised for the incident. Here’s what the apology stated...

A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya’s actor and journalist Justin Rao, at the film’s song launch event on July 7th, 2019. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn.

While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident.

We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya releases on July 26th and we urge the media to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film.

