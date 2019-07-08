Judgemental Hai Kya song Wakhra: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao are after each other’s life. Watch

The first song from Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Judgemental Hai Kya,titled The Wakhra Song, has been unveiled online. A teaser of the song was earlier shown at the song launch function in Mumbai on Sunday.

Sharing the song online, the film’s producer Ekta Kapoor wrote: “Dey r here 2 drop d swag #TheWakhraSongOutNow”

The song is a remake version of Badshah and Navv Inder’s hit 2015 song Wakhra Swag and shows the lead actors matching dance steps and style quotient at a night club. It is quite evident that the two are rivals and through the song they are trying to outdo one another. At one point, Rajkummar is left without his pants and must hide his modesty with cushions! In her many looks in the song, at one point, Kangana appears dressed like a queen but with bodysuit on. She had earlier shared the look on Instagram.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and choreographed by Bosco Martis, the song has been sung by Navv Inder, Lisa Mishra and American-Indian rapper Raja Kumari.

Judgemental Hai Kya, earlier called Mental Hai Kya, will hit the screens on July 26. At the launch, Kangana had got into an argument with reporters present at the function. She had been upset with some of the reviews that her previous film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, had received. She blamed one of the reporters for running a “smear campaign” against her and further accused him of calling her film “jingoistic”. He was heard saying that ‘you cannot do this’.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 12:20 IST