Kabir Singh box office day 21: Shahid Kapoor’s film defies controversy, to cross Rs 250 crore mark today

Shahid Kapoor’s blockbuster film Kabir Singh will cross a major milestone on its 22nd day of release. The film will shoot past the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office, making it the biggest Bollywood hit of the year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter that the ‘film was slightly affected’ by the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, in its third week of release, but still managed to hold on well. Kabir Singh has made Rs 249.6 crore so far.

#KabirSingh is excellent in Week 3... Was affected [slightly] by the cricket matches [#CWC19]... Will cruise past ₹ 250 cr today [fourth Fri]... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr, Thu 3.32 cr. Total: ₹ 249.60 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2019

#KabirSingh benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 125 cr: Day 7

₹ 150 cr: Day 9

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 13

₹ 225 cr: Day 16

Will cross ₹ 250 cr on Day 22

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 12, 2019

The film made Rs 134 crore in its first week, Rs 78 crore in week two, and another Rs 36 crore in week three. The previous number one Bollywood film of 2019 was Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal. The highest grossing film in India this year remains Avengers: Endgame.

Kabir Singh crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on day five, the Rs 200 crore mark on day 13. The film has defied harsh reviews, several controversies surrounding comments made by its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and a non-holiday release window.

The film has survived competition from Spider-Man: Far From Home, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15, and will now have to face Hrithik Roshan’s latest release, Super 30. According to Box Office India, the film has debuted to an estimated 20-25% occupancy on day one, which is better than Hrithik’s last release, Kaabil, and is expected to pick up towards the evening.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 17:06 IST