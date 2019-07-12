Today in New Delhi, India
Kabir Singh box office day 21: Shahid Kapoor’s film defies controversy, to cross Rs 250 crore mark today

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is expected to cross the Rs 250 crore mark on Friday, after 22 days of release.

bollywood Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor’s blockbuster film Kabir Singh will cross a major milestone on its 22nd day of release. The film will shoot past the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office, making it the biggest Bollywood hit of the year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter that the ‘film was slightly affected’ by the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, in its third week of release, but still managed to hold on well. Kabir Singh has made Rs 249.6 crore so far.

The film made Rs 134 crore in its first week, Rs 78 crore in week two, and another Rs 36 crore in week three. The previous number one Bollywood film of 2019 was Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal. The highest grossing film in India this year remains Avengers: Endgame.

Kabir Singh crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on day five, the Rs 200 crore mark on day 13. The film has defied harsh reviews, several controversies surrounding comments made by its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and a non-holiday release window.

The film has survived competition from Spider-Man: Far From Home, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15, and will now have to face Hrithik Roshan’s latest release, Super 30. According to Box Office India, the film has debuted to an estimated 20-25% occupancy on day one, which is better than Hrithik’s last release, Kaabil, and is expected to pick up towards the evening.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 17:06 IST

