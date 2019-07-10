Kabir Singh day 19 box office collection: Shahid Kapoor film to emerge as 2019’s biggest hit, 10th highest earner ever

Actor Shahid Kapoor is enjoying the stellar success of his latest film, Kabir Singh. After becoming the biggest solo hit of his career, the film is just a day’s collection away from becoming the highest grossing Hindi film of the year and the top 10 Hindi films of all times.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the new figures on Wednesday. “#KabirSingh remained steady on [third] Tue, despite #INDvNZ cricket match [#CWC19]... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Uri today [Wed] and emerge highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 243.17 cr. India biz,” he wrote in his tweet.

When the film crossed the Rs 200 crore at the box office, Shahid penned an open letter to thank his fans for embracing the “most flawed character” he has ever played. “Thank you for understanding him, forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played has become my most loved,” he said in the letter.

Shahid said the audience’s trust in the film gives more power to brave choices, like Kabir Singh.”You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here’s to cinema mirroring life.”To protagonists who don’t have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you,” the actor added.

The film also became the most successful Hindi film in Australia. It surpassed Gully Boy, Uri, Bharat, and even south Indian hits Petta and Maharshi.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, Kabir Singh tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara Advani).

Once the film surpasses Vicky Kaushal’s Uri (which collected Rs 245 crore at the box office), it will become the 10th highest grossing Hindi film of all time. The ranking currently stands as follows:

1. Baahubali 2 (Hindi)

2. Dangal

3. Sanju

4. PK

5. Tiger Zinda Hai

6. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

7. Padmaavat

8. Sultan

9. Dhoom3

10. Uri

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 14:22 IST