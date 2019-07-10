Kajol and daughter Nysa spend time together at a salon, see pics

Actor Kajol is back in Mumbai from her family vacation in Europe. The actor was spotted at a salon with daughter Nysa. The mother-daughter duo complemented each other in black and white. While Kajol walked out of the salon in a black jumpsuit and curls, Nysa was seen holding a juice mug as she accompanied her mom in a white crop top and beige shorts with her hair tied in a ponytail. Varinder ChawlaKajol and Nysa head out of a salon. Varinder ChawlaKajol and Nysa at a salon. Kajol had recently shared pictures from Munich where they went sightseeing around the city which is known for its architectural buildings and museums. She captioned them, “Different moods of a stunning city... #munich #beautifulcity #willbeback.” View this post on Instagram Different moods of a stunning city... #munich #beautifulcity #willbeback A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jul 6, 2019 at 8:50am PDT She had also shared her first selfie from London in a black dress and a stunning picture of husband Ajay Devgn and Yug taking a dip in a pool amid lush green surroundings. She wrote with the picture, “Thinking about all this glory surrounding us ..... somewhere in the mountains.” View this post on Instagram First London selfie after sooooooo long ... I ❤️LONDON. A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jul 4, 2019 at 2:52am PDT View this post on Instagram Thinking about all this glory surrounding us ..... somewhere in the mountains. A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jun 29, 2019 at 1:16am PDT The family had also gone on a short road trip before flying to Europe. Kajol had shared a family picture clicked on the highway along with the caption, “Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips....... road trip. Finally!” View this post on Instagram Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips....... road trip. Finally! 😋 A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jun 26, 2019 at 9:42am PDT Also read: Saif Ali Khan gave a special gift to sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor at his wedding with Kareena KapoorThe Devgns are recovering from the death of Ajay’s father and stunt master Veeru Devgn who passed away in May. Kajol had penned a note for him on Instagram along with a picture of the two. She wrote, “In happier times ... .He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well lived... RIP with love.” View this post on Instagram In happier times ... . He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well lived... RIP with love. A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Jun 4, 2019 at 5:12am PDT Follow @htshowbiz for more