Kajol and daughter Nysa spend time together at a salon, see pics

Actor Kajol is back in Mumbai from her family vacation in Europe. The actor was spotted at a salon with daughter Nysa. The mother-daughter duo complemented each other in black and white.

While Kajol walked out of the salon in a black jumpsuit and curls, Nysa was seen holding a juice mug as she accompanied her mom in a white crop top and beige shorts with her hair tied in a ponytail.

Kajol and Nysa head out of a salon. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kajol and Nysa at a salon. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kajol had recently shared pictures from Munich where they went sightseeing around the city which is known for its architectural buildings and museums. She captioned them, “Different moods of a stunning city... #munich #beautifulcity #willbeback.”

She had also shared her first selfie from London in a black dress and a stunning picture of husband Ajay Devgn and Yug taking a dip in a pool amid lush green surroundings. She wrote with the picture, “Thinking about all this glory surrounding us ..... somewhere in the mountains.”

The family had also gone on a short road trip before flying to Europe. Kajol had shared a family picture clicked on the highway along with the caption, “Grumbles, rumbles and potato chips....... road trip. Finally!”

The Devgns are recovering from the death of Ajay’s father and stunt master Veeru Devgn who passed away in May. Kajol had penned a note for him on Instagram along with a picture of the two. She wrote, “In happier times ... .He won the award for a lifetime of achievement on this day but it took a lifetime to prove. So many people mourn the life of the man but that was a life well lived... RIP with love.”

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 13:08 IST