Kajol thanks fans for birthday wishes with a pouty selfie: ‘Still young and kicking’

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 20:21 IST

Actor Kajol has thanked all her friends and fans for sending wishes on her birthday. Kajol turned 46 on Wednesday.

Sharing a lovely new picture, Kajol wrote in a tweet, “A big virtual kiss to each one of you for taking out the time to send me so much love and warmth. Thank you so much to my fans from all around the world who sent those lovely personalized notes, the kid in me loved the balloons.” She added, “Note to self - Still young and kicking, birthdays are just a day to celebrate me.”

A big virtual kiss to each one of you for taking out the time to send me so much love and warmth. Thank you so much to my fans from all around the world who sent those lovely personalized notes, the kid in me loved the balloons❤️ pic.twitter.com/SQBmZ05t8H — Kajol (@itsKajolD) August 6, 2020

The photo showed Kajol in a dark shirt and with her hair let loose. She is seen with her eyes closed, showing off her pink pout.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn had also wished her on her birthday. Ajay took to Instagram to share a picture in which the celebrity couple is seen walking beside each other. “Happy returns of the day, forever & always @kajol,” the Shivaay actor wrote in the caption.

Happy returns of the day, forever & always 🌹@itsKajolD pic.twitter.com/B6Z1PqJscp — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 5, 2020

The couple is seen exuding elegance in the picture as they are seen wearing attires of contrasting colours. While Kajol is seen in an all white traditional suit, Ajay is dressed in an all black denim and T-shirt.

Madhuri Dixit also wished Kajol. She shared a lovely picture and wrote: “Happy Birthday to my dear friend @itsKajolDMany happy returns of the day & may God bless you with good health & happiness, always!” In the shared picture, the duo was seen beaming with joy and flashing their smiles as they pose for a selfie.

Kajol will soon be seen in Netflix film Tribhanga. It also stars Mithila Palkar. She was last seen with Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film was a big hit at the box office.

