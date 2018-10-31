Kalki Koechlin lists different types of horror fans in special Halloween video for Netflix

Kalki Koechlin has appeared in a special Halloween video produced by Netflix that shows the different kinds of fans of horror. Kalki plays the archetypal ‘highway wali chudail’ in the video, who crashes into several people’s homes while they’re watching their favourite scary movies or shows.

The four kinds of horror fans she lists in the video are shouters, jumpers, spillers and loners.

“If you’re a shouter, make sure you scream below 70 decibels to ensure the integrity of everyone’s eardrums,” she tells a man watching The Haunting of Hill House. “If you’re a jumper, make sure you have no objects around you in a 3 foot radius so you don’t knock things over,” she says to a couple at their home, and continues, “If you’re a spiller, make sure you spill your snacks and beverages in a direction that isn’t in the direction of a viewing companion.”

For the final category, Kalki says, “If you’re a loner, well... good luck.”

Some of the titles plugged in the video include the recent The Haunting of Hill House, which has received rave reviews and the ‘reality series’ Haunted, which chronicles real people’s experiences with the paranormal.

The humourous video concludes with Kalki being caught dancing to rap music in a side room, dressed like a godwoman. Fans commenting on the video petitioned for Kalki to star in her own Netflix film or series. “It would be great if Kalki partnered with Netflix for some series or movies. She’s a really good actor, and deserves her rise to fame,” one person wrote, while another commented that they had “binge watched Haunting of Hill House’ over the weekend and that it was great.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 17:31 IST