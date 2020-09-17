e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut, asked if she is fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput or against drugs nexus, says ‘I am fighting only for myself’

Kangana Ranaut, asked if she is fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput or against drugs nexus, says ‘I am fighting only for myself’

On being asked if she was fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput, against the alleged drugs nexus in the industry or a political battle, Kangana Ranaut clarified that she is fighting for herself. However, in the process, she was ‘cleaning the path’ for others.

Sep 17, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut said that she is fighting only for herself but in the process, ‘cleaning the path’ for many others.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has ruffled quite a few feathers with her recent remarks on the ‘mafia’ in Bollywood and allegations that 99% of people in the industry engage in the use of drugs. In a recent interview, she was asked what she is fighting for - justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, against the alleged drugs nexus in the industry or if she is simply fighting a political battle.

Kangana clarified that she was only fighting for herself and in the process, ‘cleaning the path for many’. She said that she has been subjected to harassment, molestation and a ‘drug racket’ in the industry. She added that she is removing the obstacles in her own path but it will benefit many others.

In an interview with Times Now, Kangana said, “Main actually sirf apne liye lad rahi hoon. Main aaj yeh baat clear kar dena chahti hoon ki main apne liye lad rahi hoon kyunki jab main apne liye ladungi, toh kai logon ko mujhse prerna milegi… Jab aapke raaste mein kaante, patthar, chattaanein aati hai, toh aap unko hatate hai. Aap apne liye hatate hai (I am actually just fighting for myself. I want to clarify this today that I am only fighting for myself because when I do that, others will get inspired… When the path in front of you has obstacles, you remove them for yourself).”

“Aap yeh bhi jaante hai ki aap kud ke nikal jayenge magar bohot nikal nahi payenge. Toh aap unko hata ke jaate hai. Main woh kar rahi hoon. I am cleaning the path for many kyunki mere raaste mein yeh cheezein aayi hai (You know that you can perhaps jump over these obstacles and move ahead but many won’t be able to. So you remove the obstacles. That is what I am doing. I am cleaning the path for many because I was faced with these obstacles). I started as an individual. I was harassed and molested in the film industry. Then, I was faced with a drug racket. When they disposed of me, they tried to put me in jail,” she added.

In the past, Kangana claimed that the Bollywood ‘mafia’ strategically attempted to not only destroy her financially but also make her a social pariah by branding her as a ‘nymphomaniac’. She said that there was a point when she just wanted to shave her head and disappear.

Earlier this month, Kangana warned the ‘movie mafia’ and said that their attempts to harm her might bring them ‘momentary happiness’ but will later blow up in their faces. “Movie Mafia today you might break my face n my house using your powerful friends, it will give you momentary happiness but if you are clever you will know my end is my beginning, you will end me here I will rise somewhere else ... trust me it will hurt you even more,” she wrote on Twitter.

