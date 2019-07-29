Kangana Ranaut gifts herself a luxury car to celebrate Judgementall Hai Kya’s success. See pics

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut, whose latest film Judgementall Hai Kya has impressed critics, decided to gift herself a car and sister Rangoli Chandel arranged for an early delivery of the vehicle at their Manali residence, offering a sweet surprise for the actor. Kangana reportedly bought the Mercedes car to celebrate her new film’s success and the critical acclaim that has come her way.

Rangoli shared a picture of Kangana with the new white car and tweeted, “Kangana didn’t have a car in Manali, and she never has time to buy such things for herself ha ha, her CA Manoj Daga sir and I surprised her with this new purchase for her , wish I was there to see her pleased and at the same time annoyed face (she hates surprises).” The car was earlier scheduled to be delivered in November.

Kangana didn’t have a car in Manali, and she never has time to buy such things for herself ha ha, her CA Manoj Daga sir and I surprised her with this new purchase for her , wish I was there to see her pleased and at the same time annoyed face(she hates surprises) 😁 pic.twitter.com/qd2EsyctK2 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 28, 2019

Judgementall Hai Kya, which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Amyra Dastur in lead roles, has opened to rave reviews and is performing well at the box office as well. The film has reportedly earned an estimated Rs 19. 25 crore over the first weekend of the release.

After finishing Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next, Panga, Kangana is in her home town where she plans to prepare for her role in the Jayalalithaa biopic. While Kangana plays a kabaddi player in Panga, she will essay the titular role of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor-turned-politician in her biopic.

