e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut’s ‘I felt raped’ after office demolition comment questioned by Twitter user, actor calls her ‘fake feminist’

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘I felt raped’ after office demolition comment questioned by Twitter user, actor calls her ‘fake feminist’

A Twitter user has called out Kangana Ranaut for likening the demolition of her office in Mumbai to being ‘violated and raped’. The actor has now responded.

bollywood Updated: Sep 17, 2020 11:44 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut at her office after it was partially demolished by the BMC.
Kangana Ranaut at her office after it was partially demolished by the BMC.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Kangana Ranaut has responded to a Twitter user who called her out for using a rape analogy to explain what she went through during the demolition of her property in Mumbai. The user also questioned her choice of words for actor Urmila Matondkar, calling them ‘disgusting’.

In an interview on Tuesday, Kangana had called Urmila a ‘soft porn actor’ who was not known for her acting performances. “Calling another artist as a soft porn star!!! You are disgusting n morally bankrupt. Shameful how constantly character assassinate them...Do you know how being raped feels??? How do you draw a comparison with building Demolition... Rape= forceful sexual intercourse,” the user wrote.

 
 

“Where was your feminism you dumb a** when Urmila called me Rudali and a prostitute?” Kangana retorted, adding, “You fake feminist shame on entire woman kind, do you know a human don’t just have physical body we have emotional body, mental body and psychological body as well, rape isn’t just intercourse!!”

She again brought up adult star-turned-actor Sunny Leone in her tweets. “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory Slightly smiling face,” Kangana added.

Kangana, who flew into Mumbai earlier this month amid a face-off with the ruling Shiv Sena, had opened up on demolition of her property for alleged irregularities. “I felt like I’m raped,” she told Times Now in an interview, “If there is a robbery, even if the thief hasn’t taken anything, you feel violated, Mentally, psychologically, emotionally.”

She also took on the Maharashtra government and said, “Agar koi ek insaan, government hoti hai, it’s in a position of a guardian, jab rakshak bakshak ban jata hai na, aapko koi idea nahi hain kya hota hai. Kisse ladu main ab? (Who do I fight when those who are supposed to protect, the government, turn against me? )”

top news
Spike in severe cyclones, extremely heavy rain over India: Earth sciences ministry to RS
Spike in severe cyclones, extremely heavy rain over India: Earth sciences ministry to RS
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
Delhi riots: High court to hear pleas against politicians for hate speech
Delhi riots: High court to hear pleas against politicians for hate speech
LIVE: ‘Govt wasted golden months to stop Covid-19,’ says GN Azad in Rajya Sabha
LIVE: ‘Govt wasted golden months to stop Covid-19,’ says GN Azad in Rajya Sabha
Raut hits back at RS MPs for criticising Maharashtra’s handling of Covid-19
Raut hits back at RS MPs for criticising Maharashtra’s handling of Covid-19
AAP to oppose ‘anti-farmer’ bills in Parliament, says Kejriwal
AAP to oppose ‘anti-farmer’ bills in Parliament, says Kejriwal
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Outrage, calls for probe as US nurse raises alarm over mass hysterectomies
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In