Home / Bollywood / Karan Johar returns to Instagram after two months with an Independence Day post

Karan Johar returns to Instagram after two months with an Independence Day post

Karan Johar is back on Instagram with an Independence Day post, two months after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

bollywood Updated: Aug 15, 2020 13:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karan Johar had been keeping away from Instagram due to online hate.
Karan Johar had been keeping away from Instagram due to online hate.
         

Filmmaker Karan Johar has returned to Instagram to wish his fans on Independence Day. Karan had not shared a single post on the app since actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14.

In his latest post, Karan shared a picture of the Tricolour and wrote, “To our great nation....a treasure trove of culture, heritage and history.... #happyindependenceday ... JAI HIND.” Celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor and Neha Dhupia left heart emojis on his post. One Instagram user commented, “Great day to return!” Karan has restricted comments on his posts.

 

Karan was subjected to relentless trolling and online hate after Sushant’s death. The actor’s fans have been targeting Karan and star kids such as Alia Bhatt, other film producers and large film studios for not allowing Sushant and other outsiders a fair opportunity in Bollywood.

After Sushant’s death, Karan had shared a picture with him and also a note expressing regret about his death. “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug,” he had written. It was also Karan’s last post.

 

Also read: Ankita Lokhande slams reports saying Sushant Singh Rajput paid her EMIs, his sister Shweta hails her as ‘an independent woman’

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. He was reportedly depressed and died by suicide. The Mumbai Police questioned more than 50 people in the investigation into his death, including filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahesh Bhatt, casting director Shanoo Sharma and even Sushant’s actor girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea and her family under charges of abetment to suicide last month in Patna. The family and the actor’s fans are also calling for a CBI investigation into the case.

