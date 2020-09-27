Karan Johar returns to Mumbai from Goa with kids Yash and Roohi. See pics

bollywood

Karan Johar has returned from Goa with his family after a two-week-long vacation. The filmmaker was spotted at the Kalina airport with mother Hiroo Johar and kids Yash and Roohi.

The entire Johar family was spotted in full-sleeves clothing and masks for safety. While Karan was spotted in a black hoodie, his mother was seen arriving on a wheelchair in her trademark kaftans. His daughter Roohi was head to toe in pink and was even seen giving her aunt a kiss. Her twin brother Yash, too, was spotted in black as walked out with his nanny.

Karan, who is known for throwing star-studded parties, is currently in news over the alleged use of drug in Bollywood. However, the filmmaker has distanced himself from any such person or incident and has issued a statement against a ‘malicious campaign’ being run against him. He said in his statement on Instagram, “I don’t consume narcotics, don’t promote or encourage consumption.”

Karan’s name made headlines as Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who was earlier said to be related to his film company Dharma Productions, was arrested in a drug case. Prasad had joined Dharmatic Entertainment (sister concern of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions) in November 2019 as one of the executive producers on a contract basis for a project, which eventually did not materialise, Karan said in a statement on Friday.

Prasad was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday after questioning. He was produced before a magistrate court in Mumbai via video conferencing which remanded him in the probe agency’s custody till October 3 for further investigation.

The probe agency further said the investigation into the case revealed that the accused is a part of conspiracy for drug procurement with other accused persons. He is connected with other accused linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, it said.

On Friday, the NCB also questioned Anubhav Chopra, who earlier worked with Dharma Productions, in connection with the alleged drug-nexus in the Hindi film industry. However, according to Dharma Productions owner Karan, he doesn’t know any of them personally. “He was briefly associated with us for only two months in the capacity of 2nd assistant director for a film, between November 2011 and January 2012 and as assistant director for the short film in January 2013. He has thereafter never been associated with Dharma Productions for any other project,” Karan said.

