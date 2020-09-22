Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan pay tribute on Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s death anniversary, share photos

bollywood

On legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s death anniversary, his daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan paid tribute to him by sharing a black-and-white photo of him on Instagram stories. She also added a red heart emoji.

Soha Ali Khan also remembered her father in a heartfelt Instagram post. Quoting Scottish poet Thomas Campbell, she wrote, “1941-2011. To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die.” She also shared a black-and-white picture of him with a wide smile on his face.

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly called Tiger, died at the age of 70 in 2011 after battling a lung infection. He was regarded as one of the finest captains of the Indian cricket team. He played in 46 Test matches for India between 1961 and 1975, and was captain in 40 of them.

Earlier, on the radio show What Women Want, Sharmila Tagore had talked about how Kareena stood by the family like a rock when he was unwell. “I have seen you when Tiger was in the hospital and how you didn’t draw attention to yourself. It so happened that (September) 21st is your birthday and Tiger passed away on the 22nd. You were there and you were just like my children and my family. I really remember that. I have seen you during various stages, and you have been rather wonderful, I must say,” she said.

Last year, in December, Soha visited her father’s grave with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. He is laid to rest at his ancestral home, Pataudi Palace, next to the grave of his father, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi.

“Wish you were here,” Soha wrote, sharing a picture with Inaaya at the grave site. The inscription of the gravestone read, “Love me when I am dead and do not let me die.”

