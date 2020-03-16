Kareena Kapoor teases week ahead with Saif Ali Khan amid coronavirus crisis: ‘He is booked for the week while I Instagram’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 21:22 IST

With the coronavirus crisis intensifying in India with each passing day, many people are opting for self-quarantine. It looks like Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, has chosen to remain indoors this week, with her husband Saif Ali Khan for company.

Kareena shared a glimpse of what the week ahead will look like for her and Saif – while he will catch up on some reading in the library of their home, she will be busy on Instagram. “Looks like he is ‘booked’ for the week... While I Instagram,” her caption read.

Comments poured in on Kareena’s Instagram post, which garnered more than 3 lakh likes in just over an hour. Her sister Karisma Kapoor left hearts, while best friend Amrita Arora wrote, “Hello from the other side.” Her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu called her “caption queen”.

After staying away from social media for several years, Kareena made her Instagram debut earlier this month. She has been treating fans to pictures of her family, including her son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena will be seen next on the big screen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of critically-acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

Laal Singh Chaddha was being filmed in Punjab, but according to reports, the shoot has been put on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The number of cases in India has been steadily on the rise, with at least 110 people testing positive and two deaths till now.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s Takht has also been put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis. Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum, the daughter of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal, in the historical drama.

Karan shared a statement on social media that Dharma Productions has ceased work on all projects as a precautionary measure. “In view of the epidemic spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the world including India, we at Dharma Productions have suspended all adminstrative and production work until further notice. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all and we are complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimise the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience,” the statement read.

