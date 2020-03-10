Karisma Kapoor remembers backlash against Sexy Sexy song, says ‘Actresses today are wearing tiny shorts, I was fairly covered’

bollywood

Actor Karisma Kapoor, who made a comeback with the web series Mentalhood, has said in a new interview that her breakout song, Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole, raised a lot of eyebrows back in the day. Speaking to Pinvilla, Karisma admitted that she cried herself to sleep after facing rejection in her early career.

She said, “When I did song Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole, today the word sexy is used at a drop of a hat. Actresses today are wearing tiny shorts or bikini tops and that time I was fairly covered. But still, it was made huge deal ki ‘ye kaisa gana hai’. I remember I was so young, I had bruised knees and elbows doing those difficult steps in the song thinking people will appreciate it and they’ll love my dance. Yes, people appreciated the talent side, but a lot of views were like, ‘what are these wordings’. And eventually, the song’s wordings were even changed but today the song is everywhere.”

The song was featured in the Govinda-starrer, Khuddar. Its lyrics have since been changed to Baby Baby Mujhe Log Bole.

Talking about the apprehension with which she was received by the industry, Karisma said, “A lot of people were like she looks like her dad and she will never make it. People used to say that. And for a young girl and a teenager, to be hearing that and trying to work hard and be focused and dedicated, there were these kinds of comments coming. But touchwood I proved them wrong.”

Karisma’s sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan, in a recent interview admitted that she, too, struggled in her early career, especially because she was always compared to Karisma. She said, “Actually my parents have been very supportive and much more when it came to me. I think a lot of people still looked at me as Lolo’s sister which I am extremely proud of. I think whatever I am has a lot to do with Lolo as well. I had my own struggle when it came to breaking that image too. Because when you are attached to being Lolo’s sister, coming from the Kapoor family. I had my own share of struggle which people usually brush under the carpet. The perception is star children don’t have their own share of struggles.”

