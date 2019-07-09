Today in New Delhi, India
Kartik Aaryan finds a new best friend in a young girl in Himachal Pradesh, watch video

Actor Kartik Aaryan has shared videos of

bollywood Updated: Jul 09, 2019 13:58 IST
Kartik Aaryan,Love Aaj Kal,Aaj Kal
Kartiik Aaryan with a young girl on sets of Love Aaj Kal sequel.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has just wrapped up shooting for filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal , found himself a new best friend in Himachal Pradesh. He has shared a video on Instagram where he is seen playing with a school girl. He captioned it: “Playing around with my new bff.” Love Aaj Kal 2 also stars actress Sara Ali Khan.

Playing around with my new bff

Love Aaj Kal, a romantic-comedy film released in 2009, stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor in key roles.

Kartik is currently here to shoot for his next titled “Pati Patni Aur Woh”. The film is an adaptation of B.R. Chopra’s 1978 film with the same title.

The original film starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 13:58 IST

