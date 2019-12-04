e-paper
Kartik Aaryan is first Indian actor to get an Instagram filter with Pati Patni Aur Woh song Ankhiyo Se Goli Mare

Kartik Aaryan has become the first Indian actor to have an Instagram filter dedicated to him, inspired by Pati Patni Aur Woh song Ankhiyo Se Goli Mare.

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2019 11:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday while promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday while promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh.
         

Kartik Aaryan is now the first Indian actor to have an Instagram filter dedicated to him; the new filter takes inspiration from Kartik’s new song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare.

Kartik shared a video on his social media, using the filter. He also reposted several fans’ videos who used the filter. The filter offers the song from his upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh that also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

According to a Mumbai Mirror source, reps from the app approached Kartik with the idea to have his filter for the social media platform and it took them more than a month to give their best as they didn’t want to disappoint his fans.

Kartik also told the tabloid, “I’m addicted to Instagram. As everyone knows, I’m always active on this platform because it helps me to connect with my fans and well-wishers across the globe. When I met the young and brilliant creative team of Instagram, we discussed several ideas and finally zeroed on this. It feels really special to have my own filter on Instagram plus be the first one to do it here as well.”

Talking about his passion for films, Kartik recently said, “ I was born in the small town of Gwalior. My parents were in the medical field and I was going to do engineering. But in 9th grade, I saw Baazigar & I knew I wanted to be on the other side of the screen,”

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of 1978 BR Chopra film by the same name that starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta. Kartik plays a middle-class man with Bhumi as his wife. Ananya plays his young and glamorous colleague.

The new film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar and is to release on December 6.

