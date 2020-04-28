Kartik Aaryan jokes about not getting gluten free with his bread on Koki Poochega, fans only care about his new look. Watch

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 13:48 IST

Kartik Aaryan is out with the new episode in his Koki Poochega series and it features health expert Luke Coutinho. Adhering to the theme of the show, Kartik cracked a hilarious joke with Luke by asking him about how he could get the free gluten with bread.

He shared the teaser with the caption, “Gluten Free hota kya hai? #KokiPoochega.” Feigning complete ignorance of what are gluten free food items, the actor joked how he purchased bread with ‘gluten free’ written on it, but the cashier refused to give any gluten free with bread. “Once I was at the supermarket and I was buying bread. The words ‘gluten free’ was written over it. So I asked the cashier ‘where is my free gluten’?” he said.

Watch Koki aur Luke - Koki Poochega

Kartik opened the episode by calling up choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan who was busy taking a walk in her balcony. When he quizzed her for why she has asked people to not workout, Farah scolded him and clarified she had asked people to not share proof of them working out.

Kartik also showed off his new look in the latest episode and said his female fans on Instagram have asked him to keep the beard. He sported messy hair with streaks of brown and an unshaved look and topped it with spectacles inspired from the lead character in web show, Money Heist. When Luke confessed binge-watching the Netflix series, Kartik asked Luke if he spotted him on the show - as the professor and left Luke in splits.

Meanwhile, his fans stood divided on his new look. A fan said, “cut your hair and beard very short” while another wrote, “Please shave karlo”. However, a fan said, “Looking good with the beard.”

Kartik and Luke also discussed the relevance of praying in this time of crisis. The actor said, “I really feel like praying everyday, it makes me feel very good.” After a hilarious and an informative session with Luke, Kartik asked his mom if they had garam masala in their kitchen, which is one of the super foods. She asked him if he wanted the DVD of the Bollywood film of the same name and told him to not bother her.

