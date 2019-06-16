Kartik Aryan shares throwback video of his dad helping him with a necktie on Father’s Day, watch video

Known for their touches of sarcasm and puns, fathers undoubtedly are the best teacher one can have. They also sometimes go extra miles to imbibe new things and teach the same to their kids. And one such example is actor Kartik Aryan and his father.

Sharing a similar story, Kartik shared a cute video on Instagram where his father is seen helping him tie a necktie accurately. The video is from Kartik’s earlier days in the industry and he looks quite young in the video. “Happy Father’s Day Papa! Thanks for always being there even when u had no clue. Throwback to my initial red carpet days when he was my stylist. #Favbaapbetavideo,” he captioned the video.

The catch is Kartik’s father himself did not know how to do it. The video features his father watching a video and helping Kartik to tie the tie. The father-son duo seems perplexed but still, his father continues to give instructions to Kartik.

Kartik Aaryan (3R) and his family pay their respect at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 15. ( AFP )

Indeed, we owe a lot to our fathers! Their struggles often go unnoticed but we need to be grateful to them for not only raising us but for the rock-solid support they provide to us throughout their lives. Kartik was last seen in Laxman Utekar’s directorial Luka Chuppi and shared the screen with Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 15:31 IST