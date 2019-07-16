Katrina Kaif on her birthday vacation in Mexico: ‘I just spend time together with friends and family’

Actor Katrina Kaif, who celebrates her 36th birthday on Tuesday, has been appreciated for her performance in her last outings -Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Salman Khan’s Bharat and has now said that is creatively satisfied.

Asked about her birthday plans in an interview with DNA, Katrina said, “I think birthdays are always fun. It’s not such a big deal, honestly, it’s more about the time that you have and an excuse to take a few days off to spend time with your friends and family. It’s been a wonderful year for me. I have really been having an exciting time at work. I’ve been creatively satisfied with my work and films, whether it’s Zero or Bharat. I am now looking forward to being part of movies that have exciting roles and other opportunities for me to explore new characters. When it comes to birthday celebrations, I always have fun in a lively place and just spend time together with friends and family.” She is currently on a four-day vacation in Mexico to celebrate her birthday.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu’s sly dig at Kabir Singh while mentioning a brutal murder raises Twitter’s ire, she says it was sarcastic

“The response I received for both the films is exceptionally encouraging for me. It will be something that I will always cherish. To get positive feedback from the industry, critics and the media gives you a lot of satisfaction as an actor. I’m extremely happy that people felt that way and the characters connected with the audience,” she added.

She is currently working on Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in which she stars opposite Akshay Kumar. The duo has recreated Akshay and Raveena Tandon’s 90s hit song, Tip Tip Barsa Paani for the film, a third addition in Shetty’s cop universe.

Talking about working with Akshay after a decade, Katrina added, “I think there are so many incredible actors doing so well right now, and what excites me is the director and the script. Whoever is the right actor for that part, it all comes together for the project. The first thing that is important is the director, who I feel can help you to further yourself as a performer, to work within, to help you bring out different aspects of you which you perhaps don’t even know. When this is combined with a good story and everyone on the team is passionate and working hard towards it, then that’s all that you need. “

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 12:43 IST