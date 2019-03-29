Katrina Kaif’s bikini pic from Philippines is all about weekend vibes. See it here

Actor Katrina Kaif is currently busy with her work commitments and that gives her the perfect reason to revisit her happiest memories by flipping through her stunning holiday pictures. The actor shared a throwback picture of herself dressed in a black bikini while standing in waist-deep water. She captioned it, “#tbt ......somewhere in the world by the incredible diver/ photographer @luminousdeep.”

The picture has been clicked by professional underwater photographer Sumer Verma for a magazine photo shoot at Bluewater Sumilon Island Resort in Philippines.

As expected, several of her friends and followers couldn’t resist praising her in the comment section. Casting director Shanoo Sharma commented, “That’s a shot and a half. ” Singer Sophie Choudry and costume designer Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped several fire emojis in the comments section.

Katrina had earlier shared a picture from the shoot in a nude-tone bikini which she had captioned, “flippin’ out.”

The actor loves to get into water and often shares pictures from her scenic vacations and photo shoots on social media. She took her love for the sea to an all new level by taking a deep in the ice bold water along with her two sisters to welcome the New Year. She had shared the video with the caption, “Happy first new year day. location - the English Channel water temp-0 degrees Lessons for the new year - best to swim in sea in the summer months. 2 - listen to ur elders ( esp about swimming in the sea only in summer months ). 3 - never envy others , everyone has their own struggles , we are all in this together . 4 - try to keep your mind where your body is , not ahead of it or behind it .”

Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals she is battling with anxiety bouts, says ‘I feel like crying for no reason’

Katrina’s two much-anticipated films Thugs of Hindostan, starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, failed to perform at the box office. She will now be seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat and has claimed it is the best role of her career. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set to hit theatres on Eid, June 5 this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 14:50 IST