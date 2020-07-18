Ken Ghosh: Theatres owners are like, ‘I am drowning, so you have to drown with me’, it’s silly

bollywood

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:32 IST

Given the number of films that are going for a direct-to-OTT release owing to the Covid-19 crisis, theatre owners remain at loggerheads with producers. More so because cinemas have still not been given the go-ahead by the government to reopen, which director Ken Ghosh thinks is a rather wise move.

“I don’t see why the theatre owners are upset. It is like ‘I’m drowning, so you’ve to drown with me’. It’s a very silly argument. We’re in a situation we can’t control. The theatres aren’t open and even if they do, I don’t know if people will feel comfortable to go out. I read somewhere that going to theatres is a high-risk activity in such a scenario,” shares Ghosh.

The filmmaker feels that no matter how much people love their movies, “I don’t think that they want to risk their lives or the lives of their loved ones by going to a theatre as yet.”

Lending full support to his friends who have decided to release their films on the web including casting director Mukesh Chaabra and actor Kunal Kemmu, the filmmaker says he understands their decision was based on the current situation.

“None of them said that ‘Let’s make a film for digital’. They always wanted to make a big screen film. But they had to adapt to the situation, and it’s a temporary normal. But again, hopefully, next time this year, people will be back in theatres. Either we’ll have the immunity to fight this disease or the vaccine will be out. That’s only when people will feel confident to come back to theatres in large numbers,” he says.

Ghosh also had to face the brunt of the lockdown and the pandemic. He reveals that he had shot half of his web series before the crisis and now will have to resume the shoot of the remaining half but with some major rejig to the script.

“There are new rules and regulations about how we can shoot. We’ve to adapt and shoot scenes in a way that they flow better. It should not look like it was shot in pre and post Covid eras. It has been tough and there are of course alterations in the scripts now. There are no big crowd scenes anymore, the big production scenes have to be changed. We also have to work with a team which is much less, just 35 percent of the unit,” he concludes.

