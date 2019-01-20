Koffee With Karan preview: Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta reveal who is dad Amitabh Bachchan’s favourite

It is time for some sibling camaraderie on the couch of Koffee With Karan again as Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda appear on the chat show. Karan has earlier hosted Shahid Kapoor and brother Ishaan Khatter, Kapoor siblings – Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan, and Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

As the Bachchans appear on the show, they will spill the beans on their childhood memories of each other and a few lesser-known facts.

The favouritism in Bachchan household

Everyone wants a special place in her mother’s heart and for this jodi Abhishek holds that place in mother Bachchan’s heart. Shweta said, “Her eyes light up when he walks into the room.” She recalled an incident when Jaya told her, “Today he will come home and he is going to be like this, mark my words”, and to Shweta’s surprise it actually happened.

Abhishek replied that Amitabh Bachchan’s clear favourite is Shwta. “Even if God also comes down, if Shwet di is there it’s all over! Nothing else matters to him.” He added that her opinion matters more than anything to Amitabh.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda on karan Johar’s show.

Abhishek is scared of wife Aishwarya or mom Jaya?

Karan asked Abhishek who he fears the most - mother Jaya or wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As the actor chose Jaya, his sister immediately responded that it is actually his wife who he is more scared of. “It is my Rapid Fire, be quiet!” retorts Abhishek. Further, when Karan asked Shweta what she tolerates about her brother, she said, “His sense of humour!”

Abhishek Bachchan on doing second lead roles

Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s last few movies before his sabbatical that ended with Manmarziyaan were majorly second leads in big budget movies. He says it’s heartbreaking for any actor who has been at centrestage to move away.

Asked how much of a problem it is to stand behind a bigger star, he told filmmaker and Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar: “It is heartbreaking to any actor who has been centrestage to be shadowed by another actor in the lead. The industry is a brutal place. I don’t think anyone is entitled to say that I am who I am so I deserve this. No, you have to earn it. Moving from centre to left is heartbreaking but you have to use that hurt to inspire yourself to get back into the centre again.”

The Bachchan siblings bring their A-Game to the Kouch.

It's #KoffeeWithBachchans this week on #KoffeeWithKaran. pic.twitter.com/5HJuwM6Z3P — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) January 13, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan on his sabbatical

Last year, Abhishek was seen in Manmarziyaan, which came two years after he featured in Housefull 3. He says his sabbatical from the industry was a result of a self-realisation about complacency towards his work.

Karan asked Abhishek: “Is there a reason you took this backseat from cinema, did you feel the pressure of what was happening in your career, that’s why?” Abhishek replied: “It’s tricky Karan. I don’t think it was the pressure of what was happening. Rather it was more about my approach towards my work which I thought was incorrect. I was becoming very complacent and comfortable.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain critical after paralytic stroke

“To call a spade a spade, I was part of huge films, huge budgets, huge stars, huge collections, everything was hunky dory. I had no pressure on me because I was standing behind somebody else who takes all the pressure. I was making lots of money and so were those films...it became very easy. I didn’t come to industry to stand behind anyone,” he added.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 13:07 IST