e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kunal Kemmu on Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy: ‘Taimur and Inaaya now have a new member in their gang’

Kunal Kemmu on Kareena Kapoor’s pregnancy: ‘Taimur and Inaaya now have a new member in their gang’

Kunal Kemmu has shared his excitement at the arrival of a new member into their family. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are expecting their second child.

bollywood Updated: Aug 13, 2020 17:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kunal Kemmu is happy about welcoming a new baby into their family and becoming an uncle again.
Kunal Kemmu is happy about welcoming a new baby into their family and becoming an uncle again.
         

Actor Kunal Kemmu is excited for his brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor’s second baby. Kunal says he can’t wait to welcome the baby into the family.

Kunal, who is married to Saif’s younger sister, actor Soha Ali Khan, told The Times of India, “It is a lot of happiness and a lot of excitement. Can’t wait to welcome this new member in the family. Taimur and Inaaya get along so well and they now have a new member in their gang. Taimur is Saif and Kareena’s three-year-old son and Inaaya is Kunal and Soha’s three-year-old daughter.

Kareena and Saif announced their second pregnancy on Wednesday with a statement. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family,” an official statement from the couple read. Expressing their gratitude to their fans and well-wishers, they said, “Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

 

Soha, too, had congratulated her brother in a quirky way. Soha took to Instagram to share a picture of her brother on Instagram which had ‘The Quadfather’ written over it indicating towards the fact that Saif is expected to welcome his fourth child.“Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever,” she wrote in the caption.

Also read: Ibrahim reacts to news of father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor expecting second child

Saif also has a daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage to actor Amrita Singh. Ibrahim congratulated his father. Ibrahim commented “Abba,” followed by a fire emoji on his aunt, Soha’s post

Follow @htshowbiz for more

.

top news
Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot together at crucial Congress meet
Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot together at crucial Congress meet
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
Congress revokes suspension of 2 Rajasthan MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp
Congress revokes suspension of 2 Rajasthan MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
Karnataka ex-CM Siddaramaiah discharged after testing Covid-19 negative
Karnataka ex-CM Siddaramaiah discharged after testing Covid-19 negative
Over 45 dead, 127 injured in Uttarakhand in rain-related incidents in July
Over 45 dead, 127 injured in Uttarakhand in rain-related incidents in July
Why didn’t you let me bowl leggies: Ashwin asks Murali, gets stunning reply
Why didn’t you let me bowl leggies: Ashwin asks Murali, gets stunning reply
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In