Lockdown diaries: Look how celebs are going unfiltered

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:28 IST

No parlour visits, no spa sessions. But the show goes on for celebrities, who are flaunting their overgrown hair and chipped nail paints on social media unabashedly, or are indulging in self and home care to keep their looks in check.

Actor Surbhi Chandna braved a close up face shot to share on social media, and wrote: “Wake me up when 14th April Ends #lockdown. Easily Ignore the overgrown I-brows. (sic)”, while Nushrat Bharucha didn’t mind sharing her ‘champi diaries’.

Nandish Sandhu shared a picture of himself with overgrown hair, and was contemplating trying the bald look.

Disha Patani, who shared an online make-up tutorial recently, flaunted chipped nail paint, and said, “Please do not look at my nails. I am maintaining social distance. I have been at home for 10 days and I do not have a nail paint remover. Will try to make it better next time.”

A slew of actors - from Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor and more - have either been posting pictures or doing live video interactions in their no make-up look. And away from the constant need to up their fashion game, they’re rather comfortable in their comfort wear while at home.

For a contrast, there’s Neena Gupta, who’s happy getting all dressed up only for her social media followers. The veteran actor has suggested her fans to use a mascara to hide white strands of hair as a temporary solution. “Aap ek lashes wala mascara lelo and apne baalo ke age aage lagalo,” she says for those looking to look presentable during video calls.

And in the midst of all this is Abhay Deol, who put out pictures in which he’s seen flaunting a scruffy salt and pepper beard, took a dig while writing, “My biggest issue currently, ‘How do I take that perfect selfie with my bloody hair out of shape. Why are the salons closed!?” Countless Indians’ issues currently, “How am I to get home without transport? How am I to earn a daily wage today? Will I have proper gear to treat patients today? Will I make it through these 3 weeks? What of the unaccounted/undocumented poor?” #privileged #selfabsorbed #ignorant #apathetic. Sorry, been wanting to scream these words to a few people I know! Hope all of you are safe and with family.”

