Manoj Bajpayee’s initiative to facilitate jobs for migrant labour returning home: ‘A holistic approach to managing the rural economy’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:52 IST

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has joined hands with an organisation to generate employment for migrant labourers who returned home during the lockdown but were left without jobs. Manoj and his wife Shabana have launched Shramik Samman, in collaboration with Helping Hands Charitable.

Elaborating on the projects planned for his initiative, Manoj told Mid Day, “There are 74 projects on the cards. The plight of the migrant workers has shaken us all, and sadly, their struggle to make ends meet continues. This initiative is the need of the hour. It’s a holistic approach to managing the rural economy. I will also be involved in raising funds.” The initiative will launch small-scale businesses across the country and facilitate employment for local labourers, the daily added.

A cold-pressed oil extraction unit in Bhagalpur (Bihar) is one of the first projects to be unveiled under Shramik Samman. Other measures include mask-production setups in Mumbai and Faridabad, women’s tailoring unit in Uttrakhand, among many others.

Also read: Akshay Kumar only Bollywood star among Forbes’ highest-paid actors of 2020 with Rs 362 cr earning, Dwayne Johnson tops list

Manoj, who was recently seen in Bhosle that premiered on Sony LIV, is widely appreciated as an artist and has featured in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, among others. Speaking about getting back to work, Manoj recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “The phase of uncertainties has stretched a bit longer than expected. But now I think we all need to go back to our normal lives even though the entire world desperately wants a vaccine or medicine to face the pandemic. It’s okay to say we had good time with our respective families, but how long can that go on. As far as I’m concerned, I am trying to be productive and keeping myself busy attending work meets online, reading and spending time with my little one.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more