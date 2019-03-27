Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota came to Gulshan Devaiah when he had decided to take a break from acting

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Gulshan Devaiah’s double role in it -- both have received resounding applause. Ironically, the film came to the actor when he had all but decided to give acting a break for atleast a year.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Gulshan said he was down and had decided to take a year’s break when Vasan came to him with the script of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. “The film forced me to get up and work. It is easy to skip into abyss but I took this offer as a sign to get back to work and I decided to take up the film. Of course, the script and my role is such that there was no reason for me to say no. And then there was every actor’s dream: The double role. Mani - a one-legged Karate champion, and Jimmy, a psychotic character, a cartoon villain playing to the gallery.”

Asked what drives his choice of roles, Gulshan said, “I want to be known as a diverse actor and leave a good legacy.. I want to be known as one of the best of my times. I want contribute to good cinema. I am not a guy who does too much work, though I am not criticising those who do a lot of films at a time. That is how they work and this is how I work.”

Gulshan further said he had five months to simply prepare himself mentally for his role in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. “I am someone who likes to take time for each role. I don’t want to show up on sets and say I know what to do. I want to build thing and make a nice foundation.”

Gulshan says he has been inspired by quite a few actors but never idolised anyone. “I liked the works of young Shashi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna. I think the germ of acting was born in me when I watched Daniel Day-Lewis. He is clearly the greatest actor of all times.”

