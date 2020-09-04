Meezaan: My father Jaaved Jaaferi is not the person who would pick up the phone and make calls for me
Actor Meezaan reveals that his father, actor Jaaved Jaaferi is always there to advise him, but is not the person who would go out of his way to help him in his career.bollywood Updated: Sep 04, 2020 01:53 IST
With three generations of the family involved in showbiz, it is safe to assume that Meezaan must have had considerable knowledge of the way of the industry. The grandson of late actor Jagdeep and son of Javed Jaffery agrees that this is the only advantage he had coming from a filmi background.
“My grandfather’s time was way before, stuff changed. I am lucky my dad is there to guide me, he is the more recent one in the industry. He always keeps telling me ‘you should this, call this person’. But my father is not a person who would pick up the phone and make calls for me, he has never done that or would do that. Sanjay Leela Bhansali launching me in Malaal (2019), had nothing to do with my father. In fact, he met my father only to tell him he wants to launch me, otherwise there was no connection,” reveals Meezaan.
Thank you for all the love and appreciation everyone has give to Dada. He gave 70 years of his life to the film industry. He was living and breathing films as all he knew since the age of 10 was films. His father had passed away when he was really young, so his father figures were K.Asif, Mehboob Khan, Bimal Roy, Guru Dutt and a few other directors of that time. Hes worked with almost every actor of his generation and gave everyone a run for their money. He was stress buster for people watching him on screen and brought a smile to everyones face. With having done 400 films his legacy lives on forever. I asked him one day why the name JAGDEEP and he said with a smile (which was perpetually on his face) he wanted to bring light into everyone’s life (jag- world, deep- light). He never interfered in anyones life and always had a happy-go-lucky attitude and lunches at his house were like a story telling session where people of all age groups sat down and listened like children. Thank you dada for passing on that knowledge and those stories on to my family and I. Today I’m upset because there are so many things I wanted to ask you and so many I wanted to say but I guess its meant for another time. I could go on and on about your accomplishments but i guess its time to let go. You’re not here physically but you will always be in our hearts🖤 For those who have grandparents living with them or not living with them, PLEASE spend more time. I spoke to my Dada 2 days before his demise and my father passed him the phone while on facetime. All he said to me was "aur beta kaise ho, youre looking very handsome". Thats the last thing my grandfather said to me and I dont think ill ever forget that image. Make an effort to pick up the phone and speak to them for 2minutes it'll make their day because I promise you when the time comes for them to depart from this world, you will regret it no matter how much time you guys have spent together. However old, grumpy and irritating they have gotten, cherish every moment with them and make the most of it❤️
Currently waiting for the remaining shoot of his film Hungama 2 to wrap up, the 29-year-old adds that his dad barely even asks him about his work, but is quick to spot if he seems to be in a dilemma or problem.
He tells us, “My dad lets me do my thing. If there is a problem, of course I go to my father and tell him ‘dad this is the issue’. Actually, I don’t even go to him, he comes to me because he somehow knows there is a problem. He sees me looking worried or if something is bothering me. He then tells me you should do this.”
His parents are the only people who he feels give him guidance which doesn’t stem from any other motive than for his betterment. “They are people who will always guide me for my own well being. Someone else might have their own selfish (motive), my parents will not. They want the best for me. I follow their guidance,” says Meezaan.
