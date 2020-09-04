Meezaan: My father Jaaved Jaaferi is not the person who would pick up the phone and make calls for me

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 01:53 IST

With three generations of the family involved in showbiz, it is safe to assume that Meezaan must have had considerable knowledge of the way of the industry. The grandson of late actor Jagdeep and son of Javed Jaffery agrees that this is the only advantage he had coming from a filmi background.

“My grandfather’s time was way before, stuff changed. I am lucky my dad is there to guide me, he is the more recent one in the industry. He always keeps telling me ‘you should this, call this person’. But my father is not a person who would pick up the phone and make calls for me, he has never done that or would do that. Sanjay Leela Bhansali launching me in Malaal (2019), had nothing to do with my father. In fact, he met my father only to tell him he wants to launch me, otherwise there was no connection,” reveals Meezaan.

Currently waiting for the remaining shoot of his film Hungama 2 to wrap up, the 29-year-old adds that his dad barely even asks him about his work, but is quick to spot if he seems to be in a dilemma or problem.

He tells us, “My dad lets me do my thing. If there is a problem, of course I go to my father and tell him ‘dad this is the issue’. Actually, I don’t even go to him, he comes to me because he somehow knows there is a problem. He sees me looking worried or if something is bothering me. He then tells me you should do this.”

His parents are the only people who he feels give him guidance which doesn’t stem from any other motive than for his betterment. “They are people who will always guide me for my own well being. Someone else might have their own selfish (motive), my parents will not. They want the best for me. I follow their guidance,” says Meezaan.

