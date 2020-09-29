e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Milind Soman on being fit but not wise: ‘I used to smoke because I was stupid’

Milind Soman on being fit but not wise: ‘I used to smoke because I was stupid’

After asking if everyone, like himself, was stupid to have smoked, Milind Soman told a fan that he has always been fit. However, he claimed he is not any wiser for having quit smoking.

bollywood Updated: Sep 29, 2020 12:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Milind Soman oftens champions the cause of staying fit and healthy.
Milind Soman oftens champions the cause of staying fit and healthy.
         

Actor Milind Soman decided to share his personal journey of quitting smoking as well as staying fit. In answer to a fan’s query if all non-smokers are as fit as him, he reminded them that he has always been fit but disagreed about always being wise.

Milind tweeted late Monday, “I used to smoke because I was stupid. Is it the same for all smokers ?” A fan then asked him, “Now you are fit because you are wise. Is it the same for all ?” Milind replied, “I was always fit, not always wise :).”

 
 

Hours later, Milind also posted a video from his morning fitness routine. It showed him practising a simple balance exercise. “This is the basic strength, flexibility, coordination and balance that I need to maintain ! To be able to move my body comfortably simple enough ?of course I can do more, but thats for fun ,” he wrote alongside the video.

 

Milind often shares his personal fitness stories on social media to inspire fans to take up a similar lifestyle. He had posted a video of himself doing a hand stand and written on Instagram, “Handstands work your core and improve balance, the whole body is engaged while using your shoulders, arms, core, and back :) Putting your body in an inverted position is simply another way to shake things up and step out of a rut! If you wish to start, start slow .. google the correct progressions :) #milindsomwar #fitnessaddict #health #balance #life #fun #love #live2inspire #handstand #progress choochoolii.”

 

Also read: Vikrant Massey on filming intimate scenes with Bhumi Pednekar: ‘Only concern was my beard scratching her face’

Milind was recently on the judges’ panels of television shows - India’s Next Top Model and Supermodel Of The Year. He also featured in the two seasons of popular Amazon Prime’s web series, Four More Shots Please. The series has been nominated for International Emmy 2020 under Best Comedy Series.

