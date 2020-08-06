Milind Soman shares pic from pre-modelling days, fan says ‘Even then you had all the ingredients for being National Crush’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 19:41 IST

Milind Soman has been winning hearts of his fans ever since his Made In India days and continues to add to his fan following with his inspiring videos and ageless looks. He has now shared a rare picture of himself from the late eighties before he ventured into modelling.

Sharing the black and white picture on Instagram, Milind wrote, “Some people wanted to see a throwback pic from pre modeling days, so here it is ! It’s a rare one, taken sometime in the late eighties, and like I said, being very shy, I was not a fan of being photographed. I might have been just out of college! #throwbackthursday.”

His fans couldn’t stop praising the actor in the comments section. A fan wrote, “What a transformation from someone who is camera shy to someone whom the camera loves.” Another asked, “Why so hot?” One more agreed,”As usual always hot.” “Even then you had all the ingredients for being National Crush,” wrote a fan of the actor.

Also read: Ashish R Shukla: ‘I have seen many star kids who are talented and humble and there are also outsiders who are arrogant’

Milind has been inspiring his fans to take up fitness as a way of lifestyle which seems to be the secret of his evergreen looks. He and wife Ankita Konwar often share pictures and videos from their home workout on Instagram. Milind had once told Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview that it was running which brought them closer. He said, “I think running brought us closer together as well: Ankita started running the full marathon almost two years ago, and we ran her first, which was the Athens marathon, together every step, and both of us cried at the finish line.”

The Bajirao Mastani actor recently made one of his fans do pushups so as to earn a free selfie with Milind. He called it an “act of kindness.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more