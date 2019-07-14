Mira Rajput shares glimpses from her and Shahid Kapoor’s romantic anniversary date night. See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last week. Mira has now shared few glimpses from their romantic anniversary celebrations on Instagram.

Sharing pictures of a romantic setting decorated with several red roses and candles on her Instagram stories, Mira wrote, “tb to the anniversary date night”. She had earlier shared a similar picture of a candle-lit room with a glowing ‘love’ showpiece placed at the centre.

Mira Rajput shared pictures from her and Shahid Kapoor’s wedding anniversary celebrations.

Mira had wished Shahid with a romantic picture from their wedding day which went with the caption, “You make my world and me go round #happy4.” The two can be seen embracing each other in their wedding attire as Shahid’s father and actor Pankaj Kapur claps in the background.

Shahid had also wished Mira by sharing her throwback picture on Instagram with the caption, “Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you.”

Shahid is basking in the success of his film, Kabir Singh, which has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the box office. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the box office collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, “KabirSingh shows big gains on [fourth] Sat... Will maintain the pace on [fourth] Sun... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 255.89 cr. India biz.”

#KabirSingh shows big gains on [fourth] Sat... Will maintain the pace on [fourth] Sun... [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 255.89 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2019

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is being criticised by a section of critics and the moviegoers for the portrayal of the lead character played by Shahid.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 17:19 IST