Mira Rajput stuns in lehenga at friend’s wedding. Check out her pics

While actor Shahid Kapoor is basking in his success of his latest film Kabir Singh, his wife Mira Rajput is also celebrating in a special way. She is currently at the wedding of a friend and has been sharing pictures from the do on Instagram.

Mira took to Instagram stories to shares picture of herself and her friends from the wedding. Mira looks stunning in a blush pink lehenga, minimal makeup and her hair loose. Check out her pics:

Mira Rajput at a friend’s wedding.

Mira Rajput wore a pink lehenga to the wedding.

Mira and Shahid recently celebrated the success of his film together. They were joined by his brother Ishaan Khatter and Mira shared a video of the two dancing. Mira captioned the Instagram story video: “Aaj ki party inki taraf se.”

She also shared a video that showed Shahid giving Mira a kiss. In the clip, the actor is seen giving a peck on his wife’s cheek. Mira captioned the image: “I got sunshine on a cloudy day.”

Kabir Singh is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey. The film has made Rs 206 crore in just 13 days and became the fastest Hindi film to cross Rs 200 crore mark this year.

Mira and Shahid went for a vacation in Thailand with their kids in May. Giving a glimpse of their holiday, Mira shared on Instagram some pictures from her family vacay. In one of the photos, Shahid and Mira can be seen cycling with Misha on her back, surrounded by lush green trees. “Monkey on my back,” she captioned the picture.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 17:07 IST