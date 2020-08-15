MS Dhoni retires: Taapsee Pannu, Randeep Hooda say ‘A chapter ends in Indian cricket’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 21:31 IST

Taapsee Pannu, Randeep Hooda and many other Bollywood celebrities have reacted to cricket star MS Dhoni’s retirement announcement. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday with a video.

Taapsee took to Twitter to express her sadness. “A chapter ends in Indian cricket,” Taapsee wrote with a sad emoji. Randeep shared a picture of Dhoni and wrote, “Nooooo !!! You’ve always known the best .. Thanks for the entertainment.”

Ranveer Singh commented on Dhoni’s post, writing, “LOVE YOU MAHI BHAI, THANK YOU FOR MAKING US SO PROUD.”

😞 a chapter ends in Indian cricket https://t.co/rIyCFrwVn4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 15, 2020

Yami Gautam wrote, “Immense respect for M.S Dhoni for not just being an outstanding player but also setting an exceptional example with his conduct and journey, on & beyond field.” Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “No retirement from our hearts Heart suit #MSDhoni @msdhoni.”

The 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman said in his video, “Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hours consider me as retired.” Dhoni, who played in 90 tests, 350 one-day internationals and 98 Twenty20s for his country, was dropped from India’s list of 27 centrally-contracted players in January. He has not played international cricket since last year’s 50-over World Cup.

Dhoni made his test debut in 2005 and retired from the longer format of the game nine years later. He was one of his country’s most successful captains before standing down as skipper of the limited-over teams in 2017.

