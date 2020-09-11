e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Mumbai-based artist on a quest to immortalise Bollywood with these time capsules

Mumbai-based artist on a quest to immortalise Bollywood with these time capsules

Meet Ranjit Dahiya, a self-confessed film buff who paints these murals under his art collective, Bollywood Art Project. His latest offering is a mural of late actor Rishi Kapoor, which he unveiled on his social media on September 4, the actor’s birthday.

bollywood Updated: Sep 11, 2020 14:33 IST
Etti Bali
Etti Bali
Hindustan Times
A mural of late actor Rishi Kapoor painted at Bandstand, Bandra.
A mural of late actor Rishi Kapoor painted at Bandstand, Bandra.(Photo: Instagram/bollywoodartproject)
         

A walk down the older quarters of Bandra, Mumbai will open a world of nostalgia for cinephiles. Painted in bright colours and very retro styles are murals of old Hindi films and the stars that inhabit the cineverse. From the sleepy lanes of Chapel Road and Waroda Road to the more popular Bandstand and Sea Link, the murals have left an indelible mark on the cityscape. So who is the artist creating these time capsules? Meet Ranjit Dahiya, a self-confessed film buff who moved to Mumbai in 2009 for work. He paints these murals under his art collective, Bollywood Art Project.

His latest offering is a mural of late actor Rishi Kapoor, which took him six days to complete. He unveiled it on his social media on September 4, the actor’s birthday. “It was my tribute to him and I wanted to celebrate it in my own style,” says the NID, Ahmedabad graduate.

Read: Freedom from taboo: Artists help remove stigmas around prisons

 

A mural takes about 10-14 days to paint, and volunteers also pitch in to help. “We take permissions from the residents to use their walls and once we have painted them, it automatically becomes a landmark,” he says. He feels happy when people come and take selfies in front of the murals. “When I painted Amitabh Bachchan’s mural, he tweeted about it, saying something like Deewar pe kisi ne Deewar banaa di,” he says. The original 2017 tweet said: “They build a ‘DEEWAR’ on a deewar. In Bandra, Mumbai.”

Read: Colourful murals painted on flyover pillars in Noida wow netizens. Watch

 

His love for the movies began as a child who grew up on a steady diet of VCR tapes. “It is a Bollywood city and my mission is to immortalise it,” says the 42-year old artist who works as a freelance graphic designer and also paints on commissions. The money he makes from these assignments is spent on sourcing materials for these murals.

 

The pandemic has affected his work, as he is not getting as many freelance assignments, so funds are scarce. But this hasn’t deterred him from planning his next murals. “We do wear masks and maintain distance while painting, but I still go and paint. I want to paint so much more, from legends to forgotten celebrities,” he concludes.

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Court rejects bail plea of Rhea, Showik and four others
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Extreme rains lead to more rural farmer suicides than droughts: Study
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
Pak needs to take irreversible action against terror groups: Indo-US joint statement
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Kangana Ranaut’s fan arrested in Kolkata for threatening Sanjay Raut
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Five Cs for students in 21st century: PM Modi’s top quotes on education
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In