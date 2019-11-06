Nandini Reddy on Lust Stories Telugu: ‘Doesn’t feature stories from the original’

bollywood

Filmmaker Nandini Reddy, who has directed one short film segment in the Telugu version of Lust Stories, has clarified that none of the stories from the original have been used in the remake.

Released as a Netflix original, Lust Stories featured Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, and Manisha Koirala. The anthology film - featuring four short film segments and centered on the theme of lust - was directed by Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banerjee.

Nandini Reddy, who recently directed Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh Baby, has been roped in to direct the segment featuring Amala Paul. Other segments will be directed by Sankalp Reddy and Tharun Bhascker.

Nandini took to Twitter to clarify that the Telugu version doesn’t feature the same stories from the original Lust Stories. “For the nth time. Lust stories in Telugu does NOT feature any of the stories already seen in Hindi,” Nandini tweeted.

Amala Paul recently revealed she has completed shooting for her portion. Her segment also stars Jagapathi Babu and Ashwin Kakumanu. Amala was all praise for Nandini, and she explained how Nandini made working on this project very easy.

“Wrapped up a Telugu anthology for Netflix India. Now on to unwrapping the story from my head. Indeed an intense ride in ten days but the boss lady Nandini made it easy-peasy. Really looking to this one and yes watch out for Nandini Reddy version 2.0,” Amala tweeted.

Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was also supposed to direct a segment. He was originally signed but he recently revealed that he opted out of the project as he was not comfortable with lust being the unifying theme across segments.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, Sandeep said: “Initially, they said that it’s about an honour killing, but later they said it is about lust. I told them that I am not comfortable with lust.”

