Natasha Suri: Lucky to have survived Covid-19, but I’m now scared of a relapse

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 01:58 IST

Earlier this month, model-actor Natasha Suri had a health scare when she stepped out for urgent work, and soon after, tested positive for Covid-19. She even infected her family including her sister Rupali Suri and her 80-plus grandmother. Now, even as the whole family has tested negative, Suri is not taking any chances.

Talking about her battle with the virus, the actor says, “I really did not step out anywhere in the lockdown for six months and none of us were unless it was very urgent. And I feel psychologically what happens is that because of the time period, it eased out in my mind a bit. I got the virus as a result of me letting down my guard for a day.”

Giving an update on her family, Suri adds, “It’s been almost a month since it happened and now that we all tested negative we still are being very careful. My grandmother is still very weak because of her age she is taking time to recover. We don’t step out.”

The actor, who has done films such as King Liar (2016), and Baa BaaaBlack Sheep (2018), counts her blessings each day for surviving the virus

“People are dismissing it as a flu. But I am so lucky that I came out of this. I am hearing so many horror stories of people passing away and I know two people in my close circle who have passed away. If you survive Covid, it is a big deal because people are dying around us,” she explains.

And even though she has contracted the virus once, Suri is scared about a relapse in the coming months. “I am now scared about a relapse. I have been told to take care of my lungs. I have been told that you can get a relapse in 3 to 6 months in case you are going out again and not being cautious,” she says.

Urging people to not take it lightly as yet, the actor says, “ I understand that people are tired of being home but you cannot let your guard down. Also if you get it you will be lucky to survive it. Trust me it is very painful and scary and I am one of those people who survived it, so I can vouch for it.”